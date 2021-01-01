Sambalpur: One person has died and another is said to be injured as the bike in which they were travelling collided head-on with a pickup van in Sambalpur district of Odisha today.

The accident took place near Kankanapada village under Redhakhol poloce limits.

According to reports, the deceased person has been identified as Sanatan Pradhan and the injured person has been identified as Tankadhara Pradhan.

While Sanatan was riding his bike to Kankanpada and Tankadhara was coming from the opposite direction.

The two bikes collided head-on near the village. Santan was severely injured hence taken to Redhakhol and later to Burla Hospital where he lost his life. On the other hand, Tankadhara was slightly injured.