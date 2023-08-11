1 killed in truck accident in Jajpur

Jajpur: In a tragic incident, one man died after container truck hit iron-laden truck in Odisha’s Jajpur district. The incident occurred on National Highway number 16 under Panikoili police limit of the district.

According to sources, the iron laden truck was parked near Sathipur chakk when the container truck coming from Cuttack to Balasore hit the truck from behind. Following the collision, the driver of the container died on the spot. The locals who witnessed the accident, immediately informed the fire service personnel and police about it.

After receiving information, police and fire service personnel reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for autopsy to the District Headquarter Hospital. The cops have also seized the truck and initiated a probe into the matter.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.