Jharsuguda: A man was found dead on NH-49 after he met with an accident with an unidentified goods laden vehicle in Jharsuguda district of Odisha today.

As per reports, the deceased person was travelling from Jharsuguda to Belpahad on a motorcycle on NH-49 while he was hit head on by a speeding goods laden vehicle near Sani temple in Belpahad municipality area.

The person died on the spot sustaining serious head injury and his identity is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, the police has started investigation. More details awaited.