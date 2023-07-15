1 killed in road accident in Nuapada of Odisha

By Sudeshna Panda
road accident in Nuapada
Representational Image

Nuapada: In a road accident in Nuapada district of Odisha on Biju Expressway a youth has been killed on the spot, said reports on Saturday.

The accident occurred near Boldha village under Boden police station of Nuapada district, said reports.

A young man died in an unknown vehicle collision. The dead youth has been identified as Garshu Nial of Boldha village.

Police reached the spot and seized the dead body and started investigating the incident. Further details awaited.

