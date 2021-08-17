1 killed in road accident in Keonjhar district

Keonjhar: A youth has been killed in a road accident near Gambharia square on Harichandanpur-Manoharpur main road of Keonjhar district late on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Sushant Patra of Patabari village under Pandapada police limits.

Reportedly, Sushant was returning back from his workplace late on Monday night when his bike hit an electric pole laden troller that was parked on the road side. Following this, he lost his life on the spot. The locals immediately informed to the local police station.

On being informed, Harichandanpur police arrived at the spot and recovered the body.

The body has been sent for autopsy and the cops have initiated a probe into the matter.