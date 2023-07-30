1 killed in hit and run accident in Ganjam

Ganjam: In a tragic case of hit and run, a man lost his life after getting hit by a car. The accident took place near Kokalaba village in the Bhanjanagar area of the district.

The deceased has been identified as Kshetra Behera of the village. Behera was on his way to the nearby canal for a morning bath when he was allegedly hit by a speeding vehicle.

The vehicle was reportedly on its way from Daspalla to Bhanjanagar. Authories are further investigating into the matter.