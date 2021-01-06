1 Killed In A Bike Accident In Dhenkanal District Of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
1 killed in bike accident in dhenkanal
Representational Image: DeccanHerald

Dhenkanal: A youth was killed in a head-on collision with an unidentified vehicle near Madhuban Square in Ambapalas village under Parjang police limits in Dhenkanal district of Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Bhagaban Sahu of Khairamunda village under Pitiri panchayat in the Dhenkanal.

As per reports, while Bhagaban was returning from Talcher carrying coal on his bike to Mahabirod the unidentified vehicle collided head-on with the bike. He took his last breath on the spot.

On being informed, the Parjang police immediately arrived at the spot and rescued the body. The body was then sent for autopsy to Parjang Community Health Center.

