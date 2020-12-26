1 killed another critical in bike-Ambulance head on collision in Kandhamal

Kandhamal: In a sad incident, one person died while another sustained critical injury in a road accident in this district of Odisha on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Pankaj Uthan Singh (45) of Jirama village under Jhinjiriguda panchayat of Kandhamal district.

As per reports, Pankaj and another person named Ajit Nayak were returning from Chariagan under Jamata panchayat on a bike. The bike hit a 108 Ambulance near a Kanyashrama, at a distance of about 2 km from Bramhanigan. The ambulance was reportedly shifting a pregnant lady from Bramhanigan Medical to Berhampur for treatment.

Due to the accident while Pankaj was killed on the spot Ajit was rushed to Bramhanigan hospital in critical condition.

The locals have blocked the road demanding compensation for the next of the kin of the deceased.

Bramhanigan Police has reached the spot and investigation of the case is underway.

More details awaited