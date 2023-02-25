1 killed, 9 injured as groom’s car hits wedding procession in Balangir district

Balangir: Tragic struck people while dancing during a wedding procession in Odisha’s Balangir district as the groom’s car hit the wedding procession leaving one dead and nine others injured.

According to reports, the wedding procession was slated to start from the Bagjharan village and reach Hirli village. However, before the bridegroom seats in the wedding car, its driver who was under the influence of alcohol hit the guest standing for the marriage procession.

While one Raj Bariha of Bagjharan village died on the spot, nine others were injured following the accident. The injured persons were admitted at Balangir Hospital for treatment. Body of the deceased person also has been sent for postmortem.

Khaprakhol Police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter after detaining the driver for interrogation.

A pall of gloom descended on the locality following the tragic during the marriage procession.