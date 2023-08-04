1 killed, 7 critical in mishap at Ispat factory in Odisha

Jajpur: In a tragic accident, a worker has died and seven are critical in an accident in Ispat Steel Plant in Jajpur district of Odisha on Friday.

According to reports, one worker has died after being burnt by falling into the hot liquid molten iron, while seven other workers were seriously injured.

The workers with serious injuries have been shifted to Cuttack SCB Medical College and Hospital.

According to the information received, hot liquid iron was spilled on workers while shifting hot liquid metal by crane.

One worker died on the spot, while seven other workers were seriously injured. The seriously injured workers have been shifted to Cuttack for treatment. There was tension in the factory premises regarding this incident.