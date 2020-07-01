Keonjhar: In a tragic incident, one person was killed and seven others critical as the car in which they were travelling collided head-on with a Hyva truck in Odisha’s Keonjhar district on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Penu Mahakuda, driver of the car. He was a resident of Bachu Hatting in Joda area of the district.

According to reports, the accident took place at around 11 AM on NH 520 near Naradpur in Jhumpura area of the district when an Innova car heading towards Keonjhar from Joda area collided with a speeding Hyva truck approaching from opposite side.

While the diver of the car reportedly died on the spot, seven others including a child and five women, who were travelling in the car, sustained severe injuries.

On being informed, the fire personnel reached the spot, recovered the body of the driver from the vehicle and rescued the injured persons.

The injured persons, who belong to Joda and Guali area in the district, have been admitted to TATA Steel Hospital in Joda.

Meanwhile, local police started an investigation into the matter.