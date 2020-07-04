Berhampur: One person was killed and six others were injured following a clash between two groups of people in Pathara village under Khallikote police limits in Ganjam district last night.

The deceased has been identified as Pinku Das, a resident of Pathara village in Khallikote Tehsil.

According to sources, the clash erupted between two groups over illegal selling of country liquor in the village.

The injured were rushed and admitted to Khallikote Community Health Center(CHH) and after their condition deteriorated they were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur and the critical was later shifted to SCB, Cuttack

Later, Khallikhote IIC Satya Ranjan Pradhan along with Chhatrapur SDPO Gautam Kisan and Rambha IIC reached the spot and started investigating into the matter.

Adequate police personnel have been deployed in the area to prevent any such untoward incident.