Cuttack: A person was killed while four others were injured as a clash broke out between two families in Odisha’s Cuttack district last night.

A word of exchange reportedly broke out between the two families allegedly over a land dispute at Dhurusia villager under Khuntuni police limits of the district. Later, the argument between them took an ugly turn when they attacked each other with wooden logs. Besides, they pelted stones at each other, which left one dead and four injured.

A team of Khuntuni police rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident and took stoke of the situation, said sources adding that they sent the body to the hospital for postmortem and detained some people from both the sides for interrogation.

The cops are also asking some of their neighbors about the incident to unearth some lead, said the sources.

The injured persons, meanwhile, are undergoing treatment at the local hospital.