Bhadrak: A 65-year-old woman died and four others injured after a goods-carrier auto-rickshaw overturned near an under-constriction bridge in Odisha’s Ganjam district.

The deceased has been identified as Hadiani Berua of Upar Sailo village under Dhusuri police limits in the district.

The injured, the residents of the same village, were rushed to Dhamnagar Community Health Centre (CHC) . Later, they were shifted to the District Headquarter Hospital here as their condition was deteriorated.

According to reports, five persons of Upar Sailo village went to Padhani panchayat office to bring rice under Public distribution system. After collecting rice, they were heading to home carrying the rice bags in a goods-carrier auto-rickshaw.

The driver of the vehicle lost control over the wheel on the approach road of the Arjunpur Bridge and overturned. The incident occurred at around 12. 30 PM.

Soon after the incident, the locals rescued the victims and rushed them to Dhamnagar CHC where the elderly woman was declared “brought dead”.

Locals said, road accidents occurred near the bridge regularly due to poor conditions of roads. They also claimed that the construction of the bridge and approach road was pending since last three years.