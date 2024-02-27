1 killed, 4 injured after truck hits auto-rickshaw from behind in Odisha’s Ganjam district

Ganjam: In a tragic incident, one person was killed while four others were injured after a truck hit their auto-rickshaw from behind in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred at Rajapur square on Aska road near Digapahandi of the district.

According to sources, the auto-rickshaw passengers came from Koraput and they took auto-rickshaw at Digapagandi bus stand to reach Bhaliajhola. However, when they were mid-away, a truck hit the auto-rickshaw resulting in the death of one of the on board.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and rushed injured to the nearby police station. The injured auto-rickshaw passengers admitted to MKCG Medical in Berhampur.

The cops have also initiated a probe into the matter.

Earlier yesterday, three people were killed while four others were critically injured after the bolero they were travelling in hit a tree in Odisha’s Kendrapada district.

The incident occurred at Bandakhai Road of the district. According to sources, the driver of the bolero lost control which resulted to the accident.

Following the accident, three people died on the spot, while three others were critically injured. After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.

Meanwhile, the identities of the deceased and injured are yet to be ascertained. As per sources, the injured were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital.