1 Killed, 3 Labourers Critical As Under Construction Bridge Collapses In Nabaranagpur

Nabaranagpur: In an unfortunate incident, a labourer was killed while three others sustained critical injuries after an under-construction bridge collapsed in Nabaranagpur district of Odisha today.

The incident took place when the labourers were constructing the bridge near Talapadar village in Umerkote area of the district.

The deceased labourer reportedly died on the spot, while the workers who sustained critical injuries were immediately rescued by the co-workers and were admitted at Umerkote Community Health Centre for treatment.

Sources said that the Rural Development Department was carrying out the construction work of the bridge.

The local police and administration have arrived at the spot to inspect the situation and take appropriate action accordingly, said sources.

