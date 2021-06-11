Mayurbhanj/Jajpur: A woman has been killed and three have been injured in two separate road accidents in Odisha on Friday. The road mishaps took place in Mayurbhanj and Jajpur district of Odisha.

In one accident, a woman has been killed in car accident on Friday morning near Sunariposi on Karanjia road in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. The deceased has been identified as Soumya Ranjita Mahala (30).

Reportedly Soumya was en-route to Karanjia along with her brother Dushmanta Mahala (35) and her daughter Mukta (5) in an alto car having registration number OD 11 C 9041 when it lost balance over the wheels and turned turtle on the road.

However, Dushmanta and the child Mukta have sustained critical injuries and they were rushed to Community Healthcare Centre (CHC) in Thakurmunda by the locals for immediate medical treatment and were later shifted to SCB Cuttack Medical College and Hospital as their health condition deteriorated.

In another incident, a fish laden truck also turned turtle on National Highway 16 in Jajpur due to which the driver has sustained critical injuries. The truck was en-route to Bihar from Andhra Pradesh. However, it lost control over the wheels which eventually skid off the bridge.

The locals immediately helped the driver and rescued him from the truck. On getting the information, the local police arrived at the spot and rushed the driver to Jajpur town hospital for medical treatment.

In both the mishaps, the concerned local police teams have initiated a probe into the matter.