Representational Image

1 Killed, 3 Injured In Lightning Strike In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Tangi: One killed and three others including a woman was injured by lightning in Haripur village of Nuagarh Panchayat of Tangi block.

The deceased has been identified as Santosh Behera(29), a native of Haripur village and the two injured were Manas Jena and Kedar Behera.

The incident happened while they were working in their lands when the lightning struck killing one and leaving three injured.

The two  injured persons were immediately rushed to the Tangi government hospital and the lady injured is being treated at a private hospital.

 

You might also like
State

Bhadrak DHH OPD Shut For 48-hrs

State

Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.8 On Richter Scale Hits Parts Of Odisha

State

Three COVID related records in Odisha today

State

Do you know you can make digital transactions without internet? Know more  

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.