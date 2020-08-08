Tangi: One killed and three others including a woman was injured by lightning in Haripur village of Nuagarh Panchayat of Tangi block.

The deceased has been identified as Santosh Behera(29), a native of Haripur village and the two injured were Manas Jena and Kedar Behera.

The incident happened while they were working in their lands when the lightning struck killing one and leaving three injured.

The two injured persons were immediately rushed to the Tangi government hospital and the lady injured is being treated at a private hospital.