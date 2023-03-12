2 killed, 3 injured after pick up van hits Dola biman in Kendrapara

One person was killed after a pick van crashed with a Dola Biman while it was returning after Dola Melan near Duhuria Chhak in Kendrapara.

By Sunita 0
Representational Image

Kendrapara: Two person was killed after a pick van crashed with a Dola Biman while it was returning after Dola Melan near Duhuria Chhak of Cuttack-Chandabali road in Kendrapara district of Odisha.

Three persons were also seriously inured in the accident. The injured have been admitted to a hospital in Kendrapara.
Further reports awaited.

