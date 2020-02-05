1 killed, 3 critically injured in car-truck crash in Paradip

Paradip: At least one person was killed and three others sustained critical injuries following a head-on crash between a car and a truck near Lokanath Gada on Cuttack-Paradip road last night.

The deceased has been identified as Sarada Prasanna Swain, a resident of Nua Bazaar area of Cuttack.

As per the report, Sarada along with three others namely, Siba Prasad Swain, Deepak Jena and Bijay Kumar Sahu were returning Cuttack after completing some assignment in Paradip late in the night when the mishap took place.

The driver of a speeding truck lost control and hit the car from the spot.

While Sarada died on the spot remaining inside the badly mangled car, Siba and Deepak were rushed to SCB Medical in Cuttack for treatment immediately.

Bijay has been admitted to a hospital in Atharbanki following the crash.

Police have seized the body of the deceased for autopsy and launched a probe to catch the absconding truck driver.