Rice laden truck overturns

1 killed, 2 injured as rice-laden truck overturns in Nabarangpur

By KalingaTV Bureau

Nabarangpur: One person was killed and two others sustained severe injuries after a rice-laden truck overturned at Jharigam ghat in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Sada Harijan, a resident of the district headquarter town here. He was driving the vehicle when the incident occurred on  Jharigam-Chandahandi Road.

According to reports,  the truck, loaded with PDS rice from here, was moving towards Chandahandi. However, the driver lost control over the wheel of the vehicle at Jharigam ghat, following which the vehicle overturned.

The driver reportedly died on the spot while two other persons, who were travelling in the vehicle, sustained severe injuries.

On being informed, Jharigam police and local fire tenders reached the spot, rescued the injured and rushed them to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Jharigam.

The police started investigation into the matter.

