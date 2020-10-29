Ganjam: One person has been killed and two others have been injured in an explosion while making bomb in Badagada Bhimpur village of Ganjam district in Odisha today.

According to reports, the mishap took place when they were manufacturing firecrackers in a house an the village. The injured have been rushed to the Sheragada hospital in critical condition.

The deceased has been identified as Bulu Mallick. The injured duo have been identified as Prakash Nayak and Nandiya Nayak.

The Badagada police have reached the spot and have started investigation into the matter.