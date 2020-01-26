1 Killed, 2 Injured As Elephant Attacks Village Near Jajpur

Jajpur: Elephant attack yet again, in Jajpur this time. A 14 year old year youth, Satya Jena was mauled to death by a tusker in Dhuligarh jungle near Dhapaki village.

An aged couple of Matha Sahi have also been injured in the attack. The old man who has been seriously injured in the attack is Jogeswar Das.

The injured have been admitted to the Danagadi Health Care Centre.

The Forest Department is trying its best to drive away the Elephant. Electricity supply has been interrupted in the area.

The irate residents have blocked the Kalinganagar- Jqajpur road in front of the Danagadi Health Care Centre.