Elephant Attack Jajpur

1 Killed, 2 Injured As Elephant Attacks Village Near Jajpur

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jajpur:  Elephant attack yet again, in Jajpur this time. A 14 year old year youth, Satya Jena was mauled to death by a tusker in Dhuligarh jungle near Dhapaki village.

An aged couple of Matha Sahi have also been injured in the attack. The old man who has been seriously injured in the attack is Jogeswar Das.

Related News

India Celebrates 71st Republic Day, Details From Bhubaneswar

KPR Mill Chairman KP Ramasamy visits KIIT, KISS

Odisha govt issues advisory for coronavirus

Bhubaneswar Airport Mishap: AGM, Engineers, Chief of…

The injured have been admitted to the Danagadi Health Care Centre.

The Forest Department is trying its best to drive away the Elephant.  Electricity supply has been interrupted in the area.

The irate residents have blocked the Kalinganagar- Jqajpur road in front of the Danagadi Health Care Centre.

You might also like
State

India Celebrates 71st Republic Day, Details From Bhubaneswar

State

KPR Mill Chairman KP Ramasamy visits KIIT, KISS

State

Odisha govt issues advisory for coronavirus

State

Bhubaneswar Airport Mishap: AGM, Engineers, Chief of Construction Company arrested

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.