1 killed, 2 critically injured as car collides with bus in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Atleast one person was killed and two others sustained critical injuries as car collided with bus near petrol pump in Chandrasekharpur area of Bhubaneswar in the wee hours on Sunday.

The identity of the deceased and the injured is yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, the speeding car lost control over its wheels and rammed into a bus on other side of the road. Following which one person died on the spot and two others sustained critical injuries.

The locals immediately rushed to the spot and rescued the injured and shifted them to the hospital for medical aid.

Later, on being informed about the accident, the local police reached the spot and have started an investigation into the matter.