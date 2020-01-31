1 killed, 2 critical in jumbo attack in Odisha’s Nuapada

Nuapada: At least one person was killed and two others sustained critical injuries in wild elephant attack in Daragaon village under Boden block of Nuapara district last night.

The deceased has been identified as Bishnu Dal of the same locality. The injured are Shyam Sundar Dal land Rupadhar of neighbouring Tangaripada village.

As per the report, Bishnu had been to attend nature’s call to a field near the village and was getting freshen up after it when the jumbo attack took place. A wild tusker which had sneaked into the area in search of food pounced on them and attacked.

While Bishnu died on the spot after getting trampled by the elephant, the rest two sustained critical injuries.

Some locals rescued the injured and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment after the jumbo vanished into the Kirejhola forest.

Khariar forest division ACF Debendra Khuntia reached the spot along with a team post the incident and assured the bereaved family of the victim of compensation as per the existing government policy.

Forest officials have also launched efforts to drive away the jumbo from Kirijhola forest.