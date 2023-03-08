1 killed, 2 critical in attack over past enmity on Holi in Cuttack

Cuttack: While the whole state is celebrating Holi, misfortune has befallen one family in Cuttack district of Odisha. One member of a family was killed while two others were critically injured after being attacked with sharp weapon at Mundiasahi under Tigiria police station in Athagarh.

The injured Mother and daughter have been admitted to Athagarh hospital. Later they were shifted to Cuttack SCB hospital for treatment as their condition worsened.

According to reports, they were attacked over past enmity.

The police have registered a case and detained two women for investigation. The investigation is underway.