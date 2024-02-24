1 killed, 2 critical Car-Bolero collision in Odisha’s Koraput district

Koraput: A person died while two others were critically injured in car and bolero head-on collision in Odisha’s Koraput district. The incident occurred in National Highway number 26 neat Deoghati village of the district.

According to sources, the accident occurred due to rash driving. In the mishap, one person died on the spot, while two others were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital. They were later shifted to Koraput Medical College after their health deteriorated.

After receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and initiated a probe into the matter. Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.

Earlier, a man, his son and brother died in a tragic incident in Odisha’s Keonjhar district. As per sources, the father son duo were travelling in their scooter when a truck hit them from behind and they died on the spot. On hearing the news of the son and father the uncle of the youth died in a heart attack. Heartbreaking, the lives of three members of a family were lost at the same time.

In a tragic incident in February 11, as many as five persons of a family were killed while 25 others sustained injuries as a pickup van overturned in Kalahandi district of Odisha. The accident took place near Dokripada. The injured persons have been shifted to hospitals in Junagarh, Dharamgarh and Bhawanipatna.