2 girl students killed, 1 critical as truck overturns in Odisha’s Bargarh

Bargarh: In a tragic incident in Bargarh district of Odisha, a truck overturned on three girl and one died on the spot on Monday.

In the incident according to reports, one girl student has died on the spot and two others are critically injured.

The incident has taken place near Larambha square in Bargarh. All the students have been identified to be students of Kadobahal Junior College.

The deceased girl student has been identified as Anupama Mallick. The two other injured girl students have been admitted to the Burla Medical College and Hospital.

The local police has reached the spot and are investigating into the case. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.

UPDATE:

Two students have died in the accident, while still remains critical.