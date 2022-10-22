1 killed, 2 critical as fire breaks out at sweet shop in Rourkela

Rourkela: In a tragic incident, a man was killed while two others sustained critical burn injury after fire broke out in a sweet stall in Rourkela in Sundergarh district of Odisha on Saturday.

As per reports, the three persons were in the Om Sweet shop located at Panposh chowk in Rourkela when the fire broke after a cylinder exploded.

Within no time, the locals gathered at the spot and tried to douse the flame. They informed the fire services department. The fire fighters rushed to spot and doused the flames. The critical persons have been admitted to hospital.

Further information awaited.