1 Killed, 2 Critical As Brick Laden Truck Overturns In Nayagarh Of Odisha

Nayagarh: A brick-laden truck has turned turtle in a roaad accident in Nayagarh district of Odisha in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

Reports say, one person has been killed in the accident and two others are critical. The accident occurred near Sunamunhi in Khandapada area of Nayagarh.

Locals say that the truck must have lost control and turned turtle.

Police reached the spot. The deceased has been sent for post-mortem, the injured have been rushed to the Khandapada Community Health Center (CHC).