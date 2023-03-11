1 killed, 2 critical as bike hits an electric poll in Sundergarh

One youth was killed and two others were critically injured after a bike hit an electric pole near Budhabhuin area in Sundergarh district. 

Bonai: In a tragic incident, one youth was killed and two others were critically injured after a bike they were riding hit an electric pole near Budhabhuin area under Lahunipada police station in Sundergarh district.

According to sources, the youths were travelling from Lalei to Khandadhar when they met with an accident, resulting in the death of one of them on the spot. While, the other two critically injured youths have been shifted to the Hospital in Rourkela for further treatment.

The identity of the youths are yet to be known. Police is investigating the case.

Further reports are awaited.

