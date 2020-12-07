road accident odisha
1 Killed, 1 Critical In Bike Accident In Odisha’s Bhadrak

By WCE 2

Bhadrak: One person has died and another is said to be critical as the bike in which they were travelling collided head-on with a pickup van in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Monday.

According to reports, the accident took place near Randia overbridge under Bhadrak rural police limits.

The locals rushed the rider and the pillion rider to the district headquarters hospital where one of them was declared brought dead.

The driver of the pickup van was overpowered and captured by the locals and handed over to the police.

