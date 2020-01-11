1 kg ganja seized from house in Bhadrak village, 1 held

Bhadrak: Launching a crackdown on the illegal drug trade, police seized ganja weighing 1 kg by conducting a raid in Adhuan village under Basudevpur Police Station today and arrested one person.

The accused has been identified as Kana Mallick, son of Makar Mallick of the same locality.

Acting upon a tip-off a team of Basudevpur Police raided Kana’s house in the village this morning and found the ganja consignment packet stored for the future transaction.

The accused was taken into custody after the seizure of the ganja packet.

The held peddler has been charged under the relevant section of NDPS Act and his interrogation is underway to elicit more information, said police.