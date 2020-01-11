1 kg ganja seized from house in Bhadrak village, 1 held

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhadrak: Launching a crackdown on the illegal drug trade, police seized ganja weighing 1 kg by conducting a raid in Adhuan village under Basudevpur Police Station today and arrested one person.

The deceased has been identified as Kana Mallick, son of Makar Mallick of the same locality.

Related News
State

Kalyani becomes first woman Gajapati of Odisha’s…

State

Youth held for raping married woman in Mayurbhanj

State

Wild elephant wreaks havoc in Keonjhar, destroys 5 houses

State

King ‘Kansa’ of Dhanuyatra Takes Holy Dip at Puri Sea Beach

Acting upon a tip-off a team of Basudevpur Police raided Kana’s house in the village this morning and found the ganja consignment packet stored for the future transaction.

The accused was taken into custody after the seizure of the ganja packet.

The held peddler has been charged under the relevant section of NDPS Act and his interrogation is underway to elicit more information, said police.

You might also like
State

Kalyani becomes first woman Gajapati of Odisha’s Parala royal family

State

Youth held for raping married woman in Mayurbhanj

State

Wild elephant wreaks havoc in Keonjhar, destroys 5 houses

State

King ‘Kansa’ of Dhanuyatra Takes Holy Dip at Puri Sea Beach

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.