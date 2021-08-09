1 kg 159 gms brown sugar seized in Cuttack of Odisha; 6 arrested

Cuttack: The Odisha Police seized 1 kg 159 gms of brown sugar from Cuttack of Odisha and arrested six people in this connection, said Twin-city Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi in a press meet.

Acting on a tip-off, the Lalbag Police and Special Squad conducted a joint raid on Sunday afternoon and seized 1 kg 159 gms of brown sugar from the spot.

Reportedly, among the six arrested drug peddlers four belong to Jagatsinghpur while the other two have been previously involved in this illegal business. The drugs were being illegally transported to Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Puri districts from Jaleswar.

The price of the seized brown sugar is estimated to be worth more than one crore rupees.

In the last six months, a total of 1 kilo of brown sugar have been seized from the Cuttack Commissionerate area and arrested 21 drug peddlers. On the other hand, more than six kilo of drug have been seized in the last five months from twin city.