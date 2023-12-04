1 hen costs Rs. 30,000 in Karanjia haat in Odisha, know why

Karanjia: Generally how much does a single hen cost, five hundred or one thousand rupees at the most. But in the weekly market of Karanjia in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, the price of one chicken starts from Rs. 1000 and goes up to Rs. 30,000.

Yes indeed, anyone who hears the hen cost in Karanjia will be surprised, but it is true. This is the price of one single hen in Angarpada weekly haat in Raruan block of Mayurbhanj district.

For this, the weekly haat is being crowded by people from the state of Odisha and outside. This chicken is sold here every year in winter. The weight of such a chicken will be between one kg to three kgs.

Further, it is worth mentioning that in case these hens are cut and sold as meat, their per kilogram rates hover around Rs. 600 to Rs.1800. But if they are sold alive as ‘live birds’, their prices rise from Rs.1000 to as much as Rs. 30,000.

But the question arises as to why these chickens are so expensive and rare. To this the locals have an answer, these hens are specially grown and maintained to participate in cock fights. These hens have to be taken care of and can be trained to participate and win fights.

