1 Havildar Dead, 3 Sergeants Critical During Grenade Training At SOG Center In Bhubaneswar

1 Havildar Dead, 3 Sergeants Critical During Grenade Training At SOG Center In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: One havildar killed and three trainee Sergents injured during grenade training at SOG (Special Operation Group) training center in a freak accident in Bhubaneswar.

The injured have been admitted in a private hospital.

The scientific team has reached the spot and is investigating into the matter.