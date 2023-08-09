1 died, 1 critically injured in road accident in Athamallik of Angul district

Athamallik: In a distressing case of accident, one person lost his life while another was left critically injured. The road accident took place near Khadarapada village in Athamallik. The area comes under the limits of Athamallik Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as Diwakar Banchor from Nilakanthapada village of Angul district. The critically injured person has been identified as Pratap Barik of Anantapali village of the district.

Both of them were riding on a bike when reportedly, a tractor hit the bike, causing the fatal accident. Diwakar died on spot while Pratap sustained grave injuries.

They were immediately rushed to the Athamallik hospital and were later transferred to the Angul district hospital for necessary treatment. The involved bike and the tractor have been seized by the police. Further investigation into the matter is underway.