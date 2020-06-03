1 Dead, In Attempted Mass Suicide Reported From Odisha’s Jharsuguda Yesterday

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jharsuguda: In a shocking incident, five members of a family allegedly attempted to commit suicide in Odisha’s Kendrapara district on Monday.

A woman, her three daughters and a son reportedly tried to end their lives at Lahandabuda area under BTM police limits of the district. They tried to take the extreme step by consuming phenyl yesterday evening. The deceased has been identified as Srikant Biswal (33).

They decided to end their lives on being aggrieved over the death of the younger son Deepak Biswal (22).

While four of them have been admitted at Jharsuguda hospital, one of them has been shifted to Burla based hospital for treatment, said source adding that their conditions are critical.

