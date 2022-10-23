1 dead in road accident in Mayurbhanj of Odisha

By Sudeshna Panda
road accident odisha
Representational Image

Karanjia: In an unfortunate incident, a person has been killed in a road accident in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Sunday.

The incident has been reported from Mahuldiha Police Station limits in Karanjia block of Mayurbhanj district.

The police sources have however said that the person had lost his life on the spot of the accident. The doctors declared him brought dead. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

The police has started a probe into the matter. Details awaited.

