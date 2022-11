1 dead in road accident in Koraput of Odisha

Koraput: In a shocking incident, a man has died as his car hit a tree in Baipariguda block of Koraput district in Odisha on Wednesday.

The man was going for a darshan to the famous Gupteswar temple when his car hit a tree at high speed.

The deceased was a resident of Jeypore. He has been identified as Santosh Kumar Pradhan said Baipariguda police.

The police has recovered the body an sent it for post-mortem. Further details awaited.