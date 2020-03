1 Dead In Bike And Truck Accident At NH 5 Near Odisha’s Kendrapara

1 Dead In Bike And Truck Accident At NH 5 Near Odisha’s Kendrapara

Kendrapara: One person has lost his life as a truck hit his bike.

The accident took place near Kendrapara on National Highway No. 5.

The truck rammed the bike near the Canal Bridge Square.

The man who lost his life is reportedly from Kujanga village of Jagatsinghpur.

The police have reached the spot.

They have seized the truck and are questioning the driver.

Investigations are on.