1 dead due to Scrub Typhus in Odisha’s Sundargarh

Sundargarh: One person in Sundargarh district of Odisha lost his life due to Scrub typhus. After dengue, there is growing concern about scrub typhus in Odisha. Since January, Sundargarh has recorded 132 positive cases of Scrub typhus.

As per the CMO (Chief Medical Officer) Kanhucharan Nayak, the deceased was kept in ICU for a period of 20 days. Reportedly, the patient has faced other health issues prior to contracting Scrub typhus.

To combat the situation of increasing Scrub typhus cases, the CMO has issued a set of guidelines. Scrub typhus is caused by the bite of an insect (mites) called as ‘Chiggers’. People visiting forest areas and agricultural fields remain at risk of contracting scrub typhus. Symptoms include fever and headache.

In Scrub typhus, the skin on the bitten part of the body becomes dead. Treatment for Scrub typhus is easy when detected. However, if not treated in time, Scrub typhus can prove to be fatal. Common antibiotics work in this case. Anyone who has a fever should be examined at the earliest.