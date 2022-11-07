1 dead, as truck losses balance & overturns in Mayurbhanj of Odisha

Mayurbhanj: In a tragic incident, one was killed as a cargo laden truck lost its balance and overturns on National Highway (NH) No. 49 near Gahira ghati here in Odisha today.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. According to reports, the cargo laden truck was moving to its destination. However, the truck driver lost control of its steering wheel for some unknown reasons. As a result, the truck lost its balance and overturned on the road. Besides, one was killed from the accident.

Soon, the people who were present near the highway notified the Jashipur police station. On being informed the police reached the spot, seized the vehicle and the body from the spot. Besides, the police has sent the body for autopsy, said sources.

The police has also informed that, within the last 24hrs two major accidents had taken place in the same location.

The police has initiated a probe into the matter to find the reason behind such recurring accidents.