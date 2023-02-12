1 dead as car and bike collide in Keonjhar of Odisha

Anandpur: In a tragic accident, one person has been killed in a road accident that has taken place on National Highway Number 20 in Odisha.

According to reports, a car and a bike met with an accident as a result of a collision. It is said that, both the vehicles were at high speed. The car hit the bike and it skid off the road.

Locals rescued the bike rider and admitted him to Saikukul Community Healthcare Center, where the doctor declared him brought dead. The deceased youth has been identified as Subrat Raut of Ujuni village under Ramchandrapur police station limits.

On receiving the information, the Ramchandrapur police reached the spot and took the accident car and bike into their custody and are continuing the investigation.

Further details awaited in this regard.