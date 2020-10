Khordha: One person has reportedly died after a truck (Hyva) hit a bike on national highway NH-16 near Khordha district of Odisha in the morning hours.

The accident took place near Golabai square. The deceased was travelling from Khordha from Jankia on his bike when the oncoming truck hit him.

The dead biker is yet to be identified, the police has reached the spot and is investigating into the matter.