1 dead as bike collides with truck in Odisha

Koraput: In a tragic incident, a bike has collided head-on with a truck in Koraput of Odisha on Wednesday, said reliable reports.

According to available reports, the bike collided head-on with a truck, and the rider died on the spot. The bike driver was crushed under the truck and died.

The incident happened near OMP in Koraput city, said reports. The body and head of the deceased were crushed under the wheel of the truck.

The local police has reached the spot and seized the body and sent it for postmortem. It is searching for the truck driver.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. Detailed report awaited.