Balasore: One person has been killed after a car in which he was travelling lost balance and plunged into a canal near Asthia chowk under Simulia Police station of Balasore district.

The locals recovered the dead body from the car and reported the incident to the nearby police station. The identity of the deceased person has not been confirmed yet and the driver of the vehicle has fled from the spot.

As per the reports, the vehicle was going towards Dhamara from Balasore.

After being intimated, the police reached the spot and seized the body. They have started an investigation in this case.