Car Plunges Into Canal

1 Dead After Car Turns Turtle In Canal At Odisha’s Balasore

By KalingaTV Bureau
Balasore: One person has been killed after a car in which he was travelling lost balance and plunged into a canal near Asthia chowk under Simulia Police station of Balasore district.
The locals recovered the dead body from the car and reported the incident to the nearby police station. The identity of the deceased person has not been confirmed yet and the driver of the vehicle has fled from the spot.
As per the reports, the vehicle was going towards Dhamara from Balasore.
After being intimated, the police reached the spot and seized the body. They have started an investigation in this case.
You might also like
State

With 612 fresh recovery, Covid-19 recoveries cross 10000 mark in Odisha

State

Highest Ever 90 COVID-19 Cases Reported In Bhubaneswar

State

Deadline For School Admissions In Odisha Extended To August 14

State

Heavy rain likely to lash Odisha for nest 48 hours; Yellow alert for 16 Districts

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.