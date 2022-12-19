1 dead, 4 injured in firing in Nayagarh of Odisha

firing in Nayagarh
Nayagarh: In a shocking incident, one person has died and four others have been injured in a firing in Nayagarh district of Odisha on Monday.

According to the reports, one person has died on the spot. It is worth mentioning that as many as four people have been injured in the firing.

It is noteworthy that the firing has taken place allegedly due to a land dispute at Krushnaprasad village under Itamati police limits.

The police men have reached the spot and are investigating into the matter. Further details awaited.

