1 dead, 4 injured as auto overturns in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: In a tragic road accident in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Friday, one person has lost his life said reliable reports.

According to reports, one person has died and as many as four have been injured after a auto-rickshaw overturned in Bhadrak.

Reports say that, the accident took place near Sibabindha under Dhamnagar police limits in Bhadrak district.

The locals immediately rushed to rescue the injured. The police reached the spot and is trying to find the reason of the accident.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. The police has seized the body and sent it for post mortem. The injured have been admitted to the nearby hospital.