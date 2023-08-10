1 dead, 4 critical as son-in-law attacks family in Odisha’s Puri over petty quarrel

Puri: In a shocking incident, a son-in-law has attacked and killed one person of a family and critically injured four in others in Puri district of Odisha.

A petty family quarrel has shockingly turned into a tragic loss of lives in Puri. One member of the family died in the stabbing while four others were seriously injured.

The incident took place in Tatambari village of Malisahi in Puri. The deceased has been identified as the nephew Soumya Ranjan Pradhan.

Similarly, Nandini the wife, mother-in-law, father-in-law, and mother-in-law were injured. The injured were rescued in a critical condition and admitted to the hospital.

However, it is said that the son-in-law has caused such a shocking incident due to a minor family dispute. The Kumbharpada police is investigating into the matter.

According to information, there was a dispute between accused Narasingh and his wife. Narasingha used to beat up his wife at various times.

Unable to bear this, Narasingh’s wife came and lived in her father’s house. Yesterday Nandini’s family members came to Narsingh’s house to explain the incident. There was a conflict between the two during the discussion. The conflict escalated.

Narasingha hurriedly brought a knife from the house and attacked Nandini’s nephew Saumya Ranjan, father-in-law, mother-in-law, brother-in-law and sister-in-law.